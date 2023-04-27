Cam Newton shares which player he thinks Panthers should draft No. 1 overall

Cam Newton is a former NFL MVP who was one of the biggest stars in the league during his prime with the Carolina Panthers, so naturally people want to know which player he thinks the team should select with the first overall pick in Thursday night’s draft. Newton believes the choice is clear.

In the latest episode of “Cam Newton’s Take,” Newton endorsed Bryce Young as Carolina’s quarterback of the future. He said the biggest factor for him is leadership.

“Everybody can throw. Everybody has talent. Everybody has upside,” Newton said. “The thing that everybody doesn’t have is simple — it’s leadership and (whether you) can get a motherf—er to follow you. If I’m the GM, if I’m the head coach, if I’m David Tepper, I’m selecting Bryce Young.”

Newton later said the only problem he would have with Young is that Young went to Alabama. Newton, of course, is an Auburn alum.

Young enjoyed tremendous success at Alabama. He led the team to a national championship game and threw 79 touchdown passes compared to just 12 interceptions in his two seasons as a starter. He also scored extremely high on his pre-draft cognitive test. We often hear about intangibles with quarterbacks, and that is one area where Young checks all the boxes.

Size has been the biggest concern surrounding Young. He seems to have a great mindset about that as well.

It would be a shock if Young is not the first player off the board on Thursday night. You can add Newton to the long list of people who think Young is the right choice.