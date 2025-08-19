Cam Ward has altercation with Pro Bowl teammate after trash talking him

Tennessee Titans practice got heated Monday as things escalated between the team’s rookie quarterback and one of its veteran defenders.

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward showed off his red zone prowess on the practice field with a corner touchdown pass to Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. With the offense fired up by the play, Ward went up to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and gave him a shove from behind.

Ward then reportedly taunted him further, which pushed Simmons to shove him back. The Titans’ offense took issue with the retaliation, which led to a scrum between both sides.

Most notable thing from Titans practice today: Cam Ward and Jeff Simmons getting physical



Redzone drill. Ward hit Ridley for a really nice corner TD. Offense was all hype. Ward went up and gave Simmons a shove in the back, then hit him with the 🫢🫳 celebration.



Simmons gave… — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) August 18, 2025

Given the known bond between Ward and Simmons, the altercation at practice was likely nothing to worry about for Titans fans. Simmons, who has been a team captain since 2021, has taken Ward under his wing in what feels like a big-brother-little-brother relationship.

If anything, the altercation showed the level of intensity that play can reach during practice.

The training has so far paid off for Ward. The Titans QB has been turning heads during the preseason with some wicked passes.