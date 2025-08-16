Larry Brown Sports

Cam Ward had fans buzzing with great pass against Falcons

Cam Ward ready to pass

Cam Ward threw a great pass during his Tennessee Titans’ preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday night that had fans buzzing.

Ward started for Tennessee, though he didn’t put up great stats in his Titans’ 23-20 victory over the Falcons. He went 2/7 for 42 yards, though his teammates didn’t exactly help him out in the stats department. On his second pass attempt of the game, Ward threw a pass to the right side intended for Van Jefferson. He looked off the defense and then fired a pass between three defenders. The only problem is Jefferson dropped it.

Fans recognized it was a nice pass from Ward despite the drop.

All three of Ward’s drives ended in punts. In his first preseason game, Ward went 5/8 for 67 yards and led one touchdown drive.

While Ward has a good arm, fans should temper their expectations for the Titans and the No. 1 pick.

.
