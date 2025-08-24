Carson Wentz signs with NFC playoff team

Carson Wentz has joined a new team ahead of the 2025 season.

Wentz agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

It initially looked like the plan was to have Sam Howell enter the year as the No. 2 quarterback on Minnesota’s depth chart, but he did not play well during the preseason. Shortly after they agreed to a deal with Wentz, the Vikings traded Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We have agreed to acquire QB Sam Howell and a 2026 6th-round pick from the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 5th-round pick and a 2027 7th-round pick. We have waived/injured DB Lewis Cine. pic.twitter.com/EXb7p6tCyq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 24, 2025

Wentz spent the 2024 season backing up Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a backup the year before with the Los Angeles Rams, who have a very similar offensive system to the one coach Kevin O’Connell runs in Minnesota.

The 32-year-old Wentz has not started since he was with the Washington Commanders in 2022. He lost his job midway through that season after he suffered a finger injury and Taylor Heinicke played well in his absence.

Wentz, a former No. 2 overall pick, began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 but suffered a torn ACL late that season. Nick Folk stepped in for Wentz and led the Eagles to a win in the Super Bowl.

Wentz has completed 62.7% of his career passes for 22,410 yards, 153 touchdowns and 67 interceptions.

McCarthy is entering his first season as an NFL starter after he missed his rookie year with a knee injury, so it makes sense for the Vikings to want veteran insurance behind the former Michigan star.