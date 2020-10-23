Carson Wentz doesn’t mind getting ‘ugly’ win against Giants

Carson Wentz knows his Philadelphia Eagles pulled out an ugly win against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

The Eagles trailed 21-10 with just over six minutes left in the game and hadn’t scored since early in the second quarter. But Philly came back with two straight touchdowns to take the lead and win 22-21.

Wentz threw for two touchdowns to win the game and was happy to come out ahead.

“It was an ugly game,” Wentz said in his postgame interview with FOX’s Erin Andrews. “It was an ugly game, and we left a lot of points out there, lot of plays. But to stay in it, keep believing and keep fighting, and pull it out, I’m proud of these guys.”

The Eagles are 2-4-1, which puts them on top in the pathetic NFC East.

“This was a huge one for us. Obviously not the start to the season that we’re looking for. But the NFC East is wide open, and we’ve got a lot of divisional games coming up, so this was a big one for us,” Wentz said.

This might not be too dissimilar from last season. Philadelphia was 5-7 in a weak NFC East and then rattled off four straight wins to end the season.

In a division this bad, you just need to be slightly better than terrible to make the playoffs. The Eagles may be good enough to do that.