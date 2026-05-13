Jerry Rice’s son lands with NFC team after Raiders release

Brenden Rice, the son of legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, is beginning a new chapter in his NFL career.
The Las Vegas Raiders released Rice on Monday, and now he has been claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers.
The #Packers have claimed WR Brenden Rice, son of Jerry, off waivers from the #Raiders.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2026
Rice began his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes before transferring and playing the final two seasons with the USC Trojans.
However, Rice slid a bit in the 2024 NFL Draft before being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round at No. 225 overall.
As a rookie, Rice played in three games with LA but did not record a catch, and he was released prior to the 2025 NFL season.
Rice then spent time with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Raiders on the practice squad without appearing in a game for any of the teams.
It will be interesting to see if Rice can snag a spot on the 53-man roster. The Packers added Skyy Moore in free agency and signed J. Michael Sturdivant as an UDFA, although the WR room is led by Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden after they traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rice turned 24 years old in March, and he lands in Green Bay trying to find a way to get on the roster.