Jerry Rice’s son lands with NFC team after Raiders release

Brenden Rice , the son of legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, is beginning a new chapter in his NFL career.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Rice on Monday, and now he has been claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers .

The #Packers have claimed WR Brenden Rice, son of Jerry, off waivers from the #Raiders. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2026

Rice began his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes before transferring and playing the final two seasons with the USC Trojans.

However, Rice slid a bit in the 2024 NFL Draft before being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round at No. 225 overall.

As a rookie, Rice played in three games with LA but did not record a catch, and he was released prior to the 2025 NFL season.

Rice then spent time with the New England Patriots , Seattle Seahawks and Raiders on the practice squad without appearing in a game for any of the teams.

It will be interesting to see if Rice can snag a spot on the 53-man roster. The Packers added Skyy Moore in free agency and signed J. Michael Sturdivant as an UDFA, although the WR room is led by Christian Watson , Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden after they traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles .

Rice turned 24 years old in March, and he lands in Green Bay trying to find a way to get on the roster.