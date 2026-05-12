Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Brandon Aiyuk puts concerns about his weight to rest

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Brandon Aiyuk wearing headphones and a 49ers sweatshirt
Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s future remains murky, but anyone who was still worried about what kind of shape he was in should be reassured by his latest Instagram post.

Aiyuk prompted concern in April when he posted a set of photos on Instagram. Many felt that the photos, particularly the first one, made the wide receiver look like he was in poor shape and lacking in fitness.

Aiyuk seemingly put those concerns to rest on Tuesday. In a new set of photos, he looked as fit as ever while flashing money and luxury watches.

The content of Aiyuk’s post may give people some pause, but he is certainly in shape. That is despite him not having played since 2024, first because of a severe knee injury and later because the 49ers were simply fed up with him.

The Niners have made it clear that they plan to move on from Aiyuk, with the Washington Commanders frequently linked to him. So far, they have chosen not to release the wide receiver, as they are instead hoping a team will make a trade offer for him. So far, that offer has not materialized.

At the very least, this sort of post from Aiyuk is preferable to some of the other things he was posting late last year.

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