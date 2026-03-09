Nikola Jokic shares honest thoughts on potentially leaving Denver

Nikola Jokic let his feelings be known about the idea of him leaving the Denver Nuggets.

The Serbian superstar, who has long been an elusive figure off the court, surprised fans with his insightfulness in an interview he did with European hoops figure Edin Avdic on the X’s & O’s podcast. Jokic got up close and personal with Avdic, who interviewed Jokic in his native Serbian tongue.

When asked about him potentially playing for another team aside from the Nuggets, Jokic unequivocally shut down the idea.

“I wouldn’t like to imagine that,” Jokic said, translated via DNVR. “Even if we never win anything else after this, an organic title, it means more to me than anything. I really found peace here. My two kids were born here. Everyone’s here. Peace, home, I found my life here. And I like life here. I don’t feel the need, I don’t have the urge to. We built something here, together as a team.”

Jokic seems to want to follow the Dirk Nowitzki model of sticking with one team for the rest of his career. With a championship ring already in his trophy case, Nikola already sounds content enough to ride out the rest of his days in Denver.

It’s always possible that Jokic changes his mind. Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, a European-born player himself, appeared to be headed down a similar path before his team’s recent struggles sparked trade rumors.

The Greek Freak has been vocal about feeling let down by a Bucks organization for which he won a title in 2021. However, the Joker appears to be in a league of his own when it comes to being content with where he’s at.

If anything, it’s amazing for Nuggets fans to hear (or read the subtitles of) a two-hour interview with Jokic, who has famously dodged the media every chance he gets. Reporters looking to get some airtime with Jokic may need to start learning to speak Serbian.

You can check out the full interview with Jokic here.