Dolphins make their decision on Tua Tagovailoa official

The Miami Dolphins have made it official: they are done with Tua Tagovailoa.

The AFC East club announced its decision to part ways with Tagovailoa, with Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan releasing a statement on Monday.

“I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Sullivan wrote.

As indicated by Schefter, the Dolphins’ decision to cut the former Alabama Crimson Tide star QB with a post-June 1 designation means Miami will be burdened with a record-setting $99 million in dead money. The Dolphins will absorb $55.4 million of that dead money in 2026 and $43.8 million more in 2027.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins can now move on from their saga with Tagovailoa, as they look to kick off a fresh start. That dizzying cap hit proved to be a price Miami was ultimately willing to stomach just to reset things under center.

Miami was either going to trade Tagovailoa or release him. But attempting to trade such an expensive asset, with considerable questions about his health and future, made it difficult for the Dolphins to go that route.

In six seasons with Miami, Tagovailoa, who was the fifth-overall pick at the 2020 NFL Draft, passed for 18,166 yards and 120 touchdowns against 59 interceptions in 78 games, including 76 starts.