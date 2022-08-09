 Skip to main content
Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

August 9, 2022
by Darryn Albert
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the Giants last season (though none as a starter). He was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2015 and won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots in the 2018 season.

Nicknamed “Feast Mode,” Shelton is worth a shot as a depth piece in the middle for a Chiefs team that ranked near the bottom ten in rushing yards allowed per game in 2021. Kansas City also recently made another notable upgrade to their defensive line.

