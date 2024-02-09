 Skip to main content
Chiefs rule out key player ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

February 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As feared, the Kansas City Chiefs will be missing a key player as they play for their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs on Friday officially ruled out guard Joe Thuney due to a pectoral injury. Thuney was injured in the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional win over Buffalo and has not played since.

Thuney had expressed optimism about potentially playing Sunday, but even coach Andy Reid admitted that the chances were slim. The 31-year-old is definitely a significant loss, as he was a first-team All-Pro this season after playing in all 17 games. There may be some cause for optimism as the Chiefs’ line held up against the Baltimore Ravens, but the 49ers’ pass rush may represent a tougher challenge.

Fifth-year backup Nick Allegretti will likely get the nod in place of Thuney, having replaced him in the AFC Championship as well.

