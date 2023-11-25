Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée shares just how beat up he got against Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks threw everything they had Thursday against San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The Seahawks still couldn’t stop McCaffrey, but they did deal quite a bit of damage against him.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks 31-13 on Thanksgiving at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

McCaffrey was as dominant as ever in the win. The 49ers star rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries with 2 touchdowns to lead San Francisco’s offensive attack.

But the Seahawks’ defense didn’t make it easy for McCaffrey. The 27-year-old running back was seen on the NBC broadcast with several bumps and bruises. He even went viral after he was shown getting his helmet readjusted with a couple of screwdrivers.

On Friday, McCaffrey’s fiancee Olivia Culpo posted the aftermath of the beating he took against the Seahawks.

McCaffrey was seen in Culpo’s Instagram story with several cuts on his left arm and abdomen. He also had a huge bruise on his right arm.

Damn – ever wondered how NFL players look like after a game? Olivia Culpo shared a video of #49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey arriving home from last night's #Seahawks game. He's very bruised up, with blood, cuts.. doesn't look great. https://t.co/H4GfyOSq8v pic.twitter.com/3X9Mgm1BKo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2023

Running back is one of the most physically-demanding positions in football. McCaffrey and the rest of the NFL knew what they were signing up for when they pursued a career in the NFL. But it’s still quite jarring to see the physical toll the sport takes on its players.

McCaffrey’s cuts weren’t even the worst battle scars shown on an NFL broadcast in this week alone. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also went viral on social media for a gruesome cut on his right arm Friday against the New York Jets.