Report: Colts unlikely to trade for QB even if Carson Wentz is not ready for Week 1

August 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Indianapolis Colts still don’t know how long they’ll be without quarterback Carson Wentz, but the team isn’t going to make a panic move even if their starter isn’t ready for Week 1.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts themselves do not yet know whether Wentz will be ready for Week 1 after undergoing foot surgery, and owner Jim Irsay has indicated that the team will not let Wentz play until they are confident he is 100 percent. However, there doesn’t appear to be much urgency to bring in a stopgap, as all indications are that the team will let either Sam Ehlinger or Jacob Eason hold the job until Wentz is ready to go.

There had been some speculation that the Colts might look into adding a favorite of coach Frank Reich until Wentz is healthy. That seems unlikely. It also doesn’t make sense, as there’s no real need to add a quarterback if Wentz might only miss a couple weeks.

The sense of urgency is further lessened by the fact that one of the Colts’ young quarterbacks seems to be turning some heads in camp. If that continues, the Colts are likely to be comfortable going with him in Week 1 if Wentz isn’t ready.

