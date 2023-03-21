Cowboys sign 2-time Super Bowl champion running back

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a running back with some jewelry.

Todd Archer of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Cowboys have signed veteran Ronald Jones to a one-year deal. The move comes after Jones, 25, visited with the team on Monday.

Jones is a five-year NFL veteran and won the Super Bowl last season with the Kansas City Chiefs (though he only appeared in six games for them). Prior to that, Jones spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (winning a Super Bowl with them as well in the 2020 season). That 2020 season was the best of Jones’ career as he ran for 978 yards and seven TDs.

The former USC star Jones will likely compete for touches with second-year running back Malik Davis behind starter Tony Pollard. The Cowboys just parted with Ezekiel Elliott and lost pass-catchers Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz in free agency. But they are still having a nice offseason with Jones now joining this star receiver as the notable additions to the Dallas offense.