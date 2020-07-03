Cowboys reportedly pushing back on rumors of David Njoku interest

David Njoku wants out of Cleveland, but one prominent and somewhat tight end-needy team may not be too interested in swinging a move for him.

The 23-year-old requested for a trade from the Browns this week, and some rumors had linked him to the Dallas Cowboys. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported on Friday however that Dallas team sources were pushing back on that suggestion.

Per Fisher:

But the Dallas Cowboys having expressed interest as a “potential suitor” for the 23-year-old Njoku? That much, according to two CowboysSI.com sources inside The Star, is fiction. “That,” one source told us as the Friday news broke, “sounds like an agent creation.” Added a second source: “Nope. No interest.”

Njoku, a Drew Rosenhaus client, was limited to just four games for the Browns in 2019 due to injury. While he is under contract for the next two seasons, Njoku may have been looking at a further reduced role in Cleveland, especially after the signing of fellow tight end Austin Hooper this offseason.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, saw Jason Witten sign with the Las Vegas Raiders in March, and their current tight end duo of Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz is largely underwhelming in the passing game. Still, the team could be looking to make a trade upgrade on the other side of the ball instead of chasing Njoku.