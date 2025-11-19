Dan Orlovsky has warning for Patriots

Dan Orlovsky had a warning for the New England Patriots while speaking on ESPN Tuesday.

Orlovsky was talking about the Patriots on “NFL Live” and said that the team plays too much nickel defense for his liking. He has concerns about how that will hold up in the playoffs against teams that run the ball.

“In 2025, I can’t allow you to play a safe defense and still have success. They’re in nickel, it feels like, on every single snap. … New England’s using the nickel the third-most in the NFL. In 2025, when it’s the year of tight ends and smash-mouth football and playing under center,” Orlovsky said.

“As great as the New England story has been, if New England consistently thinks that they’re going to be allowed to line up and play nickel defense, in a win-or-go-home game against some teams in the AFC that can and will play smash-mouth, multiple tight ends, fullback-on-the-field football, it’ll be an early exit if they get into the playoffs.

“I’m telling New England … you cannot play nickel as much as you want and get away with it.”

The Patriots play nickel (five defensive backs) about 76 percent of the time. While nickel and dime defenses used to be used in special passing situations in the past, they have become the norm for many teams because so many offenses operate out of 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, leaving three receivers).

Many fans were surprised with Orlovsky’s comments, feeling that the Patriots’ run defense is proof they can win in nickel. They lead the league with just 84.7 rushing yards allowed per game this season. Orlovsky still feels the Patriots are playing too much nickel.