Former Giants first-round pick takes over as IFL commissioner

Former NFL offensive lineman Justin Pugh, selected 19th overall by the New York Giants in the 2013 draft, has been appointed commissioner of the Italian Football League (IFL).

After an 11-year career that included stints with the Giants and Arizona Cardinals, Pugh is transitioning to lead the IFL, which has operated since 1980 and completed 44 seasons of American football in Italy.

The league has crowned 12 different champions in its Italian Bowl history.

Pugh shared his excitement in a public statement, highlighting American football’s established roots and passionate following in Italy. He committed to modernizing the league’s infrastructure, bolstering governance, raising competitive standards, and developing a sustainable framework for long-term expansion across Europe.

The @NFL is going global…Italy is next. 🇮🇹



I'm proud to serve as commissioner and ambassador to help grow the game in a country with deep football roots and even deeper passion.



American football. The Italian way. pic.twitter.com/pVFF40VJku — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) February 27, 2026

Leveraging his high-level NFL experience, Pugh plans to position the IFL as a credible, forward-thinking organization that links Italian football to the international game. He described Italy as uniquely positioned—thanks to its cultural prestige and market potential—to elevate American football beyond sport into a platform merging athletic excellence with global appeal.

“Our objective is to position the IFL as a structured, credible and forward looking institution, capable of connecting Italian Football to the broader international ecosystem of the game. Italy has the talent, the market and the symbolic power to play a meaningful role in the global development of American Football, Pugh said, in part.

This role underscores ongoing initiatives to grow the game worldwide, with Pugh focused on structure, ambition, and meaningful progress starting immediately.