Falcons dismiss assistant after deeply troubling accusations arise

The Atlanta Falcons dismissed assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis on Friday amid deeply troubling sexual assault allegations stemming from an incident during his time at the University of Michigan.

The allegations involve a reported sexual assault, including rape and battery, that occurred on December 5, 2024, at Weber’s Hotel in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The accuser, a woman who met Lewis through a dating app in July 2024, intended to meet him to return gifts and end their communication. She alleges the encounter turned aggressive, resulting in the assault. She reported the incident to then-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shortly afterward, though no immediate action was taken by the university at that time.

The accuser’s attorney recently filed an incident report with the Ann Arbor Police Department and sought a protective order against Lewis. Police confirmed an active investigation into the 2024 allegations, with Lewis identified as the suspect.

A separate January 2025 police response to a verbal argument involving the pair resulted in no charges.

The Falcons, who hired Lewis as assistant defensive line coach in February, stated they were gathering information after the claims surfaced publicly on Thursday night via social media reports. They dismissed him hours later.

Lewis’ attorney described the allegations as false, stating he intends to fight them vigorously.

The case adds to ongoing scrutiny of Michigan’s football program following Moore’s December 2025 firing for unrelated misconduct.