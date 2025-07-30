Davante Adams has harsh comment about playing for Raiders

Davante Adams was critical of Jimmy Garoppolo at times when the two were teammates with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the star wide receiver says that had more to do with the environment than any issues he may have had with his quarterback.

Adams and Garoppolo were teammates in Las Vegas in 2023, and they are now playing together with the Los Angeles Rams. During a Tuesday appearance on the “Sedano & Kap” show, Adams was asked what it has been like to play with Garoppolo in a new city. He called it “amazing.”

Adams then suggested that any tension that existed between him and Garoppolo was because everyone was “miserable” with the Raiders.

“I love Jimmy. It was never a personal thing. It’s been amazing. We’ve gotten to catch up and get on the same page,” Adams said, as transcribed by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Obviously that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there. We kind of caught up and laughed about it, and we’ve been making plays since we’ve been here.”

Adams made similar comments last month when he raved about how much different the environment is in L.A. than it was in Las Vegas. He clearly did not enjoy his time with the Raiders, though it is hard to ignore some of the things the three-time All-Pro said about Jimmy G.

The Netflix docuseries “Receiver” that was released last year showed Adams ranting on the sidelines about Garoppolo’s poor play. Adams also admitted that he endorsed former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce’s decision to bench Garoppolo. You can see the clip here.

Garoppolo, who will be suspended for the first two games of the NFL season, has been taking first-team reps at training camp with Matthew Stafford nursing a back injury. While the 37-year-old Stafford is known for playing through injuries, it is not out of the question that Adams will have to catch passes from Garoppolo again at some point this season.