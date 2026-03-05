NFL insider names NFC team as ‘great fit’ for Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on from star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

After the Bengals declined to use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, he is now headed for free agency and expected to be a popular name on the market.

With free agency kicking off soon, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN named one team as a “great fit” for Hendrickson: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think that he would love to be in Tampa, and I’m not just saying that,” Schefter said during an episode of “Padron My Take.”

“Tampa would be a great fit. I think in a perfect world, Trey would like to stay in Florida, but he’s also open to going to the best possible situation,” Schefter continued.

Hendrickson was born in Orlando, went to high school in Apopka, and currently lives in Ponte Verde, Fla. He also played college football at Florida Atlantic, so he has plenty of ties to the state.

Schefter mentioned that the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have the cap room to sign Hendrickson, which is why the Buccaneers make sense.

Hendrickson spent the first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before playing the past five with Cincinnati, but he is headed for free agency after the Bengals decided not to use the franchise tag this time around.

Haason Reddick is a free agent, which doesn’t help the Buccaneers’ needs for a pass rusher, so Hendrickson would make a lot of sense for Tampa Bay.