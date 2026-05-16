Anthony Richardson explains why not being traded is a ‘blessing in disguise’

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson asked to be traded this offseason, but did not ultimately get the move he was looking for. Despite that, he does not seem bothered by it.

Richardson spoke to the media at his high school jersey retirement ceremony and said it was a “blessing in disguise” that he was still with the Colts. The team allowed him to show up to voluntary OTAs and get some work in, which he was pleased about.

“The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field,” Richardson said, via Scott Horner and Kevin Brockway of the Indianapolis Star. “Glad to be able to stay in the NFL and put the work in. Just showing up at OTAs, it was a blessing in disguise for me because I just wanted to work and they allowed me to do that so I’m thankful for that.”

Richardson was linked to a few teams during the offseason, but they ultimately went in different directions when it came to finding a backup quarterback. For now, it appears he will remain with the Colts for the foreseeable future, though strictly as Daniel Jones ’ backup.

Richardson has played in 17 NFL games but has thrown for just 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. The 23-year-old remains immensely talented physically, but is running out of time to put it all together.