Fernando Mendoza turns heads after going the extra mile for a fan

By most accounts, Fernando Mendoza is a good guy. He proved that again with a simple gesture that one fan will not forget for the rest of his life.

During the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, the Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback, wearing his No. 15 Raiders jersey, threw a ball to a fan, who failed to secure the catch. Mendoza could have easily just laughed it off and moved on from it, but he decided to give the fan another shot.

Fortunately for Mendoza, the fan and everyone watching the interaction, the fan was able to complete the catch on the second try.

Here is the video of Mendoza’s moment with the fan.

Fernando Mendoza is all about second chances pic.twitter.com/qUIfaMrQAm — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) May 16, 2026

Selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Mendoza is expected to elevate Las Vegas, which has won just seven games over the last two seasons.

It is going to take more than just hype for the former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback to help turn things around for the franchise, but at least he seems to be someone who doesn’t make it hard for Raiders supporters to love him.

At the same time, Mendoza and his Raiders wide receivers need to build a better connection on passing plays than what he and the fan had in that lighthearted moment.