Derek Carr speaks the truth about Raiders’ rivalry with Chiefs

Derek Carr is speaking the truth about the Raiders’ performance against the Kansas City Chiefs recently.

Las Vegas is scheduled to visit Kansas City in Week 5 of the NFL season on Sunday. The game will mark the first of two scheduled contests between the teams this season.

Since there are only four teams per division in the NFL, and all the teams face each other twice a year, it’s fair to call all teams within a division “rivals.” But Carr does not believe the Raiders have qualified as rivals for the Chiefs recently.

“To be honest, to call it a rivalry we have to win some games against them,” Carr said Wednesday, via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

Carr is not wrong.

Since 2013, the Raiders have gone just 2-12 against the Chiefs. That span coincides with the timeline when Andy Reid took over in Kansas City.

Carr has been the Raiders’ quarterback since 2014 and has gone 2-10 against Kansas City.

The Chiefs have won the series over the last three decades. The series was even more one-sided during the 1990s, when Kansas City went 18-3 against the Raiders, including a playoff win in the 1991 season.