Breece Hall gets brutally honest about his Jets tenure so far

The New York Jets confirmed Breece Hall ’s contract extension on Tuesday, and the running back made a pretty honest appraisal of his Jets career so far.

Hall predicted that 2026 will be his best season as long as he stays healthy. In making that prediction, however, he added that the Jets have not always put him in the best situation to succeed before.

“I feel like I’m the only running back that’s consistently a top-10 back in the league that hasn’t in the past been always in the most ideal situation,” Hall told reporters.

Jets RB Breece Hall: "I feel like I'm the only running back that's consistently a top-10 back in the league that hasn't in the past been always in the most ideal situation.



"God-willing, we stay healthy and everything goes as planned, I feel like this could be my best season." — Jeremy Bergman (@JABergman) May 12, 2026

Whether this is true or not depends somewhat on who Hall or anyone else would consider to be a top-10 back. It is indisputable, however, that the Jets have not always put him in the most ideal situation. The team has been short on talent, particularly on offense, for much of his career. That’s probably why there have been times he has seemed eager for a trade.

Hall had his first 1,000-yard season last year, putting up 1,065 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The team rewarded him with a new contract last week, and Hall is convinced that the Jets are on the right track now. Whether that is actually the case remains to be seen.