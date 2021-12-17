Investigators considering misdemeanor charges for Deshaun Watson

We haven’t heard much regarding Deshaun Watson for several weeks, but now there may be some more clarity regarding any criminal charges he could face.

Watson was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by over 20 women, who filed civil suits against him. Many of the women also went to police with the allegations.

The Houston Chronicle published a report on Thursday regarding the Watson case. According to them, search warrant records say investigators are considering indecent assault as a possible criminal charge. Indecent assault is a misdemeanor crime.

The allegations from the women all showed a similar pattern of behavior from Watson. The Houston Texans quarterback is accused of contacting multiple women, typically via social media, and arranging for massages. During the massages, Watson would allegedly pressure the women into performing sex acts on him.

Watson has not played at all this season, but he was the subject of multiple trade rumors. The Miami Dolphins were considering him but did not end up making a trade for him. The 26-year-old played in all 16 games last season for Houston, which went 4-12.

Photo: Aug 17, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a game against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports