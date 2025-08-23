Another sex toy thrown onto field during Vikings-Titans game

The green dildo epidemic has now spread to the NFL.

Another green sex toy was thrown onto the field during the preseason finale between the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The dildo was tossed near the sideline inside the Titans’ own 10-yard line.

GREEN DILDO ON NISSAN STADIUM FIELD pic.twitter.com/5NFhggfUED — brandie (@brandieeemac) August 23, 2025

The incident mirrors a recurring stunt that has been happening at WNBA games over the past month. The most recent dildo-throwing incident resulted in Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham being hit in the leg.

Unlike the instances at the WNBA games, play did not stop during Friday’s game as the dildo remained on the field.

Aside from the fact that a football field is much bigger than a basketball court, the green color of the sex toy also blended in well with the stadium grass, making it much more inconspicuous. The line of scrimmage was also several yards away from it at the time the video above was taken.

It’s not the first time a fan has thrown a dildo onto an NFL field. Buffalo Bills fans infamously threw pink dildos at Tom Brady multiple times during the latter half of his tenure with the New England Patriots.