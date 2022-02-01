Report: Doug Pederson has reservations about 1 potential coaching job

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is set for a second interview with one interested NFL team. However, there may be some doubts about whether he is as interested as the team is.

Multiple reports Monday indicated that the Jacksonville Jaguars will interview Pederson for a second time as they search for a new head coach. However, Pederson apparently has some reservations about the organizational setup in Jacksonville, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Pederson had trepidation over the setup in Jacksonville. Will be interesting to see where this one goes. https://t.co/oFG80g7o2e — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 31, 2022

This may well allude to Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, who has reportedly been a hindrance in the team’s coaching search. There is apparently a perception of Baalke as difficult to work for and prone to power struggles, which is not a situation any coach wants to find themselves in.

There is obvious uncertainty surrounding Jacksonville’s setup right now. Some reports had indicated that the Jaguars’ preferred coaching candidate is also insisting that Baalke be replaced. That move has not been made officially, but the fact that so many potential coaches see the GM as a problem does not bode well for his chances of survival.