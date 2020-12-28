Dwayne Haskins cut by Washington

Dwayne Haskins was benched during the fourth quarter of Washington’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and it appears he has played his final snap for the team.

Haskins was cut by Washington on Monday. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media and later made official by the team. Haskins will be placed on waivers and have to clear before becoming a free agent.

Haskins was benched multiple times by Washington this season. The first time was due to performance, but he got another chance to start after both Kyle Allen and Alex Smith went down with injuries. Washington head coach Ron Rivera stuck with Haskins as his starter last week even after the former Ohio State star was stripped of his captainship and fined for an off-field incident. The quarterback was benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke after he turned the ball over three times.

While his poor play was certainly a factor in Washington’s decision, Haskins also did himself no favors off the field. He was fined multiple times for COVID-19 violations this season. He then appeared to blow off the media following Sunday’s game.

Haskins is 23 and a former first-round pick, so age and talent are obviously on his side. He may land with another team this offseason, but he will have a lot to prove first.