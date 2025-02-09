Eagles fan goes viral for embarrassing blunder at Super Bowl

One Philadelphia Eagles fan was so fired up in the hours leading up to Super Bowl LIX that he forgot how to spell his own team’s team.

During FOX’s pregame coverage of the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Curt Menefee interviewed a Philly fan on Bourbon Street who was fired up for the big game. Menefee asked the man if he wanted to lead Eagles fans in a chant, and the fan obliged.

What the fan did not do, however, was nail it. He made an attempt at the “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” chant, but he spelled the word wrong.

“E-A-G-E-L Eagles!” the fan shouted.

Michael Strahan joked that we need to “work on a spelling lesson for these Eagles fans, man.”

On @NFLonFOX broadcast: Curt Menefee: “You want to lead the fans in a chant, spell it!” Fan: “E A G E L… EAGLES!!!!” Strahan: We gotta work on a spelling lesson for the Eagles fans man. 🤣🤣🤣#SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/MzfOHRc5ed — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 9, 2025

You have to figure the fan was nervous to lead a chant in front of a national audience. Either way, he is going to hear about that for the rest of his life.