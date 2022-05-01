 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 1, 2022

Eagles give undrafted free agent big bucks to sign with them

May 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Nick Sirianni on the sideline

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong went undrafted over the weekend in large part because of chronic knee issues, but the Philadelphia Eagles were more than happy to see every team pass on him.

The Eagles signed Strong to a contract after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday. They made an aggressive offer, too. As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes, the deal is one of the largest ever for an undrafted free agent.

Strong was one of the most efficient passers in the country during his three seasons as a starter at Nevada. He completed 70 percent of his passes and ranked second in the nation with 74 touchdown passes during that span. Strong’s 347.9 pass yards per game over three seasons ranked fifth in the country.

In a draft where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, Strong never heard his name called. He has a condition called osteochondritis dissecans, which impacts the cartilage in the knee. Strong has undergone multiple knee surgeries and had several cleanup procedures.

The Eagles are committed to Jalen Hurts and have Gardner Minshew as a backup. No undrafted free agent is ever a lock to make the roster, but they obviously believe Strong has a solid chance to contribute in the NFL.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus