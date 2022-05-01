Eagles give undrafted free agent big bucks to sign with them

Former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong went undrafted over the weekend in large part because of chronic knee issues, but the Philadelphia Eagles were more than happy to see every team pass on him.

The Eagles signed Strong to a contract after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday. They made an aggressive offer, too. As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes, the deal is one of the largest ever for an undrafted free agent.

The #Eagles gave Carson Strong a $20,000 signing bonus and $300,000 base guarantee — one of the largest guarantees ever for an undrafted free agent. A dozen teams pursued Strong after he went undrafted because of concerns about his knee. https://t.co/1NpmB7vWX5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2022

Strong was one of the most efficient passers in the country during his three seasons as a starter at Nevada. He completed 70 percent of his passes and ranked second in the nation with 74 touchdown passes during that span. Strong’s 347.9 pass yards per game over three seasons ranked fifth in the country.

In a draft where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, Strong never heard his name called. He has a condition called osteochondritis dissecans, which impacts the cartilage in the knee. Strong has undergone multiple knee surgeries and had several cleanup procedures.

The Eagles are committed to Jalen Hurts and have Gardner Minshew as a backup. No undrafted free agent is ever a lock to make the roster, but they obviously believe Strong has a solid chance to contribute in the NFL.