Fans pile on Patriots’ alternate uniforms for ‘TNF’ clash against Jets

Fans were not afraid to let their feelings be known on the alternate uniforms the New England Patriots’ wore on Thursday night.

The Patriots debuted their “Nor’easter” Rivalry uniforms for the team’s “Thursday Night Football” showdown against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The uniform is colored “Storm Blue” in honor of the storm winds that often blow over the northeastern states.

The Nor’easter is here.



Introducing the Patriots 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 uniform. pic.twitter.com/gQw1P1px3I — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 28, 2025

The winds represented by New England’s new threads apparently weren’t strong enough to blow away any criticism. Some fans felt the jerseys did not look as good as they did on the team’s promotional material, while another joked the team’s printers ran out of ink while printing the colors.

Feels like a waste of an alternate uniform for @Patriots. Jersey isn’t as cool as the Bledsoe Era throwbacks. Helmet isn’t as beautiful as Pat Patriot. And the blue looks far more drab on TV than in promotional photos. pic.twitter.com/o5c390BrLk — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) November 14, 2025

These Patriots jerseys tonight ugly as hell, looks like their printer said "low on ink" but printed it anyway #NYJvsNE #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/ktqJymtD9A — Northcutts Burner (@WestinianMMA) November 14, 2025

Those Patriots uniform jerseys look like the leftovers from a 1970s disco denim suit. — Keith Barnes (@KBarnes_PG) November 14, 2025

Some fans did admit that the design eventually grew on them. But as with most redesigns, mixed reviews are quite often the norm.

While the jury is still out on New England’s new alternates, one Patriots player got universal praise for the game-day outfit he wore for his team’s clash against the Jets.