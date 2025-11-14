Larry Brown Sports

Fans pile on Patriots’ alternate uniforms for ‘TNF’ clash against Jets

Patriots players wearing the team's alternate "Rivalry" uniforms

Fans were not afraid to let their feelings be known on the alternate uniforms the New England Patriots’ wore on Thursday night.

The Patriots debuted their “Nor’easter” Rivalry uniforms for the team’s “Thursday Night Football” showdown against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The uniform is colored “Storm Blue” in honor of the storm winds that often blow over the northeastern states.

The winds represented by New England’s new threads apparently weren’t strong enough to blow away any criticism. Some fans felt the jerseys did not look as good as they did on the team’s promotional material, while another joked the team’s printers ran out of ink while printing the colors.

Some fans did admit that the design eventually grew on them. But as with most redesigns, mixed reviews are quite often the norm.

While the jury is still out on New England’s new alternates, one Patriots player got universal praise for the game-day outfit he wore for his team’s clash against the Jets.

