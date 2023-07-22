Florida A&M suspends football activity over rap video

Florida A&M has suspended all football-related activity following the release of a rap video, “Send A Blitz” by Real Boston Richey, which was filmed in their locker room without authorization. It features FAMU signage and apparel, and the Rattlers’ logo.

Head coach Willie Simmons made the announcement mere hours after the video appeared on YouTube.

“Earlier today, it was brought to my attention that a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization,” Simmons said in a statement. “The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements.

“Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image. As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice.”

Simmons added that an investigation has been opened into how the locker room was accessed and the use of team apparel, which potentially violates the university’s branding and licensing agreements.

“It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standards set before us,” Simmons added. They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue making Rattler Nation Proud.”

The suspension of football-related activities comes four days before the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Media Day and 12 days before the team is scheduled to open fall training camp (August 2).