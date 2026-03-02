Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Deion Sanders announces death of Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder at 23

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Deion Sanders with a headset on
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo Credit: Joe Rondone/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died Sunday. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders announced the tragic news in a social media post.

Sanders took to X to commemorate Ponder, who died at the age of 23. Sanders posted a photo of Ponder along with a heartfelt caption.

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Sanders wrote. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.”

Ponder reportedly died in a car crash in the wee hours of Sunday morning. According to CBS News’ Christa Swanson, Colorado State Patrol assessed that Ponder had lost control of his 2023 Tesla Model 3 while traveling westbound along Baseline Road in Colorado.

Per the report, Ponder crossed to the eastbound side and crashed into an electrical pole. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and landed on its wheels before catching fire. The Colorado player was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ponder played in two games for Colorado during his freshman campaign last season, throwing incomplete on the lone pass of his college football career.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App