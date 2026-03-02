Deion Sanders announces death of Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder at 23

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died Sunday. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders announced the tragic news in a social media post.

Sanders took to X to commemorate Ponder, who died at the age of 23. Sanders posted a photo of Ponder along with a heartfelt caption.

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Sanders wrote. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.”

God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us. #CoachPrime pic.twitter.com/2R7BAVyZ8u — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 1, 2026

Ponder reportedly died in a car crash in the wee hours of Sunday morning. According to CBS News’ Christa Swanson, Colorado State Patrol assessed that Ponder had lost control of his 2023 Tesla Model 3 while traveling westbound along Baseline Road in Colorado.

Per the report, Ponder crossed to the eastbound side and crashed into an electrical pole. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and landed on its wheels before catching fire. The Colorado player was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ponder played in two games for Colorado during his freshman campaign last season, throwing incomplete on the lone pass of his college football career.