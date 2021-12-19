Frank Reich cashes in on sports writer’s bet with Colts touchdown

Frank Reich cashed in on a bet with a sports writer during his Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

Bob Kravitz, a longtime Indianapolis media member, tweeted during the week that he would pay Reich $20 if the head coach used the “Philly Special” against the Pats on Saturday.

I’ll pay Frank Reich $20 if he rolls out the Philly Special Saturday against New England. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) December 17, 2021

Sure enough, the Colts had a 1st-and-goal at the Patriots 9 early in the first quarter. They used a trick play similar to the “Philly Special” play the Eagles ran to beat the Pats in the Super Bowl, to score a touchdown.

Hines finds the endzone with a little help from JT. 😤 📺: @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/lIzsg7MRtn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 19, 2021

That wasn’t quite the “Philly Special” since there wasn’t a throw to the quarterback, but the trick element to the play was very similar.

After the game, Reich was asked about the play and said that he heard about Kravitz’s tweet and was inspired. The two men then joked that Kravitz would electronically send Reich the $20 as promised.

Amazing: Earlier this week, @bkravitz tweeted: “If the Colts run the Philly Special this week, I’ll pay Frank Reich $20.” Reich called a run version of it for the team’s first touchdown. Reich after the win: “Bob, you owe me $20.” Bob: “You take Venmo?” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 19, 2021

"You owe me $20 dollars." Frank Reich on a Colts reporter betting $20 they wouldn't run the Philly special 😂#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/6slaiFV6LS — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 19, 2021

Reich makes millions as an NFL head coach, but he probably would enjoy collecting the $20 on principle. He should probably thank Kravitz for helping him think outside the box.

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA Today Sports