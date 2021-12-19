 Skip to main content
Frank Reich cashes in on sports writer’s bet with Colts touchdown

December 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Frank Reich at the podium

Frank Reich cashed in on a bet with a sports writer during his Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

Bob Kravitz, a longtime Indianapolis media member, tweeted during the week that he would pay Reich $20 if the head coach used the “Philly Special” against the Pats on Saturday.

Sure enough, the Colts had a 1st-and-goal at the Patriots 9 early in the first quarter. They used a trick play similar to the “Philly Special” play the Eagles ran to beat the Pats in the Super Bowl, to score a touchdown.

That wasn’t quite the “Philly Special” since there wasn’t a throw to the quarterback, but the trick element to the play was very similar.

After the game, Reich was asked about the play and said that he heard about Kravitz’s tweet and was inspired. The two men then joked that Kravitz would electronically send Reich the $20 as promised.

Reich makes millions as an NFL head coach, but he probably would enjoy collecting the $20 on principle. He should probably thank Kravitz for helping him think outside the box.

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA Today Sports

