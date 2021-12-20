Giants’ ‘Fan Appreciation Day’ was somehow even worse than expected

The New York Giants’ efforts to acknowledge their devoted fans on Sunday quickly went from pathetic to beyond pathetic.

The Giants had “Fan Appreciation Day” during their Week 15 contest against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. The team had announced to their season-ticket holders earlier in the week that they would be rewarded with a truly enviable giveaway — a free medium soft drink.

The idea was already bad enough in theory and led to some funny reactions on social media. But it somehow turned out to be even worse in execution. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News shared that the giveaway ended up being one free soft drink per season-ticket holder account, not per seat. That meant that no matter how many season tickets a fan had paid for, they only got one drink in total for the fan whose name was listed on the account. The rest of their party was out of luck.

Someone just told me that the free Pepsi at MetLife today is not one drink per ticket. It’s only for the person whose name is on the account — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 19, 2021

This was confirmed by multiple Giants fans who attended the game.

I got mine. PS it doesn’t matter how many Season Tix you pay for. You only get 1. WTF??? pic.twitter.com/hYfhpCgJCq — Speaker of Truth (@SpeakerofTrut13) December 19, 2021

A New York Giants tweet. My family is at the game. One free medium soda PER SEASON TICKET HOLDER ACCOUNT (!!!) Not even one per season ticket. Hysterical. — Eric Hogan (@ehogan47) December 19, 2021

To make matters even worse, the Giants lost to the Cowboys 21-6 in a game that was not particularly close or exciting after the first quarter. The loss dropped the Giants to 4-10 on the season. That is a bad taste that no free soft drink will ever be able to wash away.

