Here is how much Lions could get in Matthew Stafford trade

The Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason, and at least one NFL insider says the veteran quarterback’s current trade value is substantial.

Peter King of NBC Sports said during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., Thursday that he believes the Lions will get at least a first-round draft pick in return for Stafford. King says there are five or more teams willing to offer a first-rounder.

Peter King says at least 5 teams will likely offer at least a first-round pick to trade for Matt Stafford. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 28, 2021

That meshes with a previous report that indicated the Lions believe they can get at least a first-round pick for Stafford.

Stafford, who will turn 33 next month, threw for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has battled some significant injuries in recent years, but he is still a proven starter in a league where many teams need one.

We know of at least one team that may be willing to pay big for Stafford, and it sounds like that interest is mutual.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0