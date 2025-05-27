Jalen Ramsey gets fans buzzing with cryptic social media post amid trade rumors

The Miami Dolphins have said they will explore the possibility of trading Jalen Ramsey, and it looks like the All-Pro cornerback might be pulling for a fresh start.

It was reported last month that Ramsey and the Dolphins have mutually agreed to look into potential trades for the 30-year-old defensive back. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier later told the media that Ramsey did not ask for a trade, but the two sides agreed that it would be best to part ways.

Initially, it looked like Miami wanted to trade Ramsey before or during the NFL Draft. That did not happen, and waiting until June 1 is probably the smartest move now.

If the Dolphins trade Ramsey on or after June 1, they will save nearly $10 million against their salary cap in 2025. Completing a deal prior to that date would mean they have to absorb a nearly $9 million cap hit for Ramsey this season.

That brings us to a cryptic post Ramsey had on social media Tuesday. The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback simply wrote “5…”

5… — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 27, 2025

Ramsey’s post happened to come with exactly five days to go until June 1. Many fans speculated that he is counting down the days until he can join another team.

The Dolphins also have the option of reaching a handshake agreement with a team and not finalizing the deal until June 1. It is possible something like that is already in the works. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “Get Up” Tuesday morning that there has been widespread interest in Ramsey.

Ramsey is still at the top of his game

Ramsey signed an extension with the Dolphins prior to last season that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at the time. He played in all 17 games in 2024, finishing with 60 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 11 passes defended.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 season. The three-time All-Pro suffered a knee injury in training camp and missed the first half of the season, but he immediately resumed playing at a high level when he returned. He appears to be fully healthy heading into 2025.

While Ramsey is now on the wrong side of 30, he is still viewed as one of the best cover corners in the NFL. He has been linked to at least one notable NFC team in recent weeks.