Did Jalen Ramsey throw shade in farewell post for Xavien Howard?

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to throw shade at a certain someone in his recent goodbye post dedicated to Xavien Howard.

Reports emerged Saturday that the Dolphins are expected to cut Howard after eight strong seasons with the franchise.

Ramsey said goodbye to his 2023 teammate on X shortly after the news on Howard went public. The heartfelt post included an interesting message in parentheses.

“Shid [sic] be crazy how stuff plays out sometimes but 1 thing ikno fa sho is that it was an honor teaming up with the GREATEST corner in [Miami Dolphins] History in my opinion… ❌🔒

“(I won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset!),” posted Ramsey.

The postscript Ramsey included in his caption appeared to be a shot at Vic Fangio, who served as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator last season.

When Fangio left the team to become the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator, reports came out indicating that some Dolphins players were happy with his exit.

Based on Ramsey’s post for Howard, the 3-time All-Pro may have been one of those players who felt some animosity toward the 65-year-old coach.

Ramsey missed the first seven games of the 2023 season while recovering from an ACL injury suffered the year prior. Howard and Ramsey only suited up together in six contests. The Dolphins went 4-2 in games when both star cornerbacks were healthy enough to play.