Jameis Winston turned heads with an amazing breakdown of his Thanksgiving dinner plans

Jameis Winston looks on
Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on during pre-game warmups before the game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston sure knows how to have fans salivating over just the thought of a well-made Thanksgiving dinner spread.

The New York Giants quarterback unknowingly became the NFL’s unofficial Thanksgiving spokesperson during his press conference on Wednesday. Winston gifted the world with a full monologue on Thanksgiving food when a reporter asked him about his favorite dish during the holiday.

Winston gave an initial answer — his wife’s kale collard greens — then just kept going.

“My wife, man, she makes some kale collard greens,” Winston said. “Her family’s from New Orleans so she makes a nice Creole dressing. It’s unbelievable. One of her cousins, her auntie, she always ships us some gumbo for us to start off the day with some gumbo. So, man, it’s a beautiful thing.

“Taysom Hill put me on this turkey. I’m typically a ham person, but Taysom Hill put me on this Uncle Ray’s turkey. They ship this turkey right to your door, you pop that thing in the oven and I’m talking about, it is succulent. That thing is juicy, it’s spicy, oh my gosh, it’s amazing.”

Uncle Ray’s Fried Turkey may now be legally obligated to send Winston an endorsement check and a lifetime supply of Thanksgiving turkeys. The Pro Bowl QB sold their product arguably better than any paid endorser could in a clip that has been viewed millions of times on social media.

The Texas-based turkey company isn’t the only one to receive a shoutout from Jameis. He started the press conference by thanking each reporter for publishing stories that help keep fans interested in the sport.

Winston sure seems allergic to giving boring press conferences. Earlier this month, Jameis broke out in song while speaking to reporters before his first start for the Giants.

Fans can always count on being thankful for Winston’s monologues for as long as there’s an NFL team out there willing to employ him.

