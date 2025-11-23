Jameis Winston throws TD pass on an awesome trick play

Jameis Winston made his second consecutive start for the New York Giants on Sunday with Jaxson Dart still in concussion protocol, and the veteran converted on one of his vintage big plays early on in the game.

Winston threw a deep touchdown pass on a trick play early in the first quarter of New York’s Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The Giants had 3rd-and-2 at the Lions 39-yard line when it looked like they were going to run a toss sweep play to running back Devin Singletary.

Singletary threw the ball back to Winston, who launched a perfect deep ball to Wan’Dale Robinson for the touchdown.

DOUBLE PASS TD. JAMEIS TO WANDALE.



Winston has been known throughout his career for mixing in huge plays with untimely turnovers. The touchdown pass to Robinson was an example of the positive side of what many call the “Jameis Winston experience.”

The Giants surprised a lot of people when they decided to turn to Winston over Russell Wilson after Jaxson Dart suffered his concussion two weeks ago. Mike Kafka was hoping for a spark from Winston when he went that route, and that is exactly what the interim head coach got early on in Week 12.