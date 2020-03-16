James Bradberry, Giants agree to three-year, $45 million deal

The New York Giants have made a big move to solidify their secondary, as they agreed to a three-year contract with former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry on Monday.

Bradberry will sign a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Bradberry’s $15 million annual salary is just a tick less than the $15.05 million Xavien Howard gets from the Miami Dolphins. Both players will likely be topped by former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones when he finds a new home.

Bradberry started 60 games over four seasons with the Panthers and became one of the best cornerbacks in football during that span. He stepped into the No. 1 cornerback role after Josh Norman was released and signed with the Washington Redskins, and Bradberry proved that the Panthers made the right move. The former second-round pick had three interceptions and 12 passes defensed last season.