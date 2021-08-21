Jets’ James Morgan gets shoutout from idol Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback James Morgan grew up in suburban Green Bay watching Aaron Rodgers star for the Packers. When the two got to practice against each other this week, Rodgers apparently took notice of the second-year Jets quarterback.

On Thursday, Rodgers shared a picture of himself with Morgan after the Jets and Packers took part in a joint practice in Green Bay. Rodgers even shouted Morgan out as “Green Bay’s own.”

Aaron Rodgers knows where James Morgan is from now. Best believe he won’t forget. pic.twitter.com/WGu0ASOSy3 — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 19, 2021

Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson admitted that both he and Morgan were Rodgers fanboys, and were a bit starstruck seeing the Packers quarterback in person. It kind of shows in Morgan’s big smile.

Morgan was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in the 2020 draft. The 24-year-old is battling for a spot on New York’s roster as one of Wilson’s backups.