Jaquiski Tartt shares great message after costly mistake in NFC Championship

Jaquiski Tartt made a big error in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but he is taking it in stride.

Tartt missed a chance to take the ball away from the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter of the conference championship game. Matthew Stafford threw a bomb but badly missed his intended receiver, Van Jefferson. The ball went right to Tartt, who dropped what would have been a huge interception (video here).

Had Tartt intercepted that pass, he would have put his 49ers in good shape to maintain their 17-14 lead. Instead, he dropped the ball and gave the Rams a second life. The Rams ended up kicking a tying field goal on that possession. The Rams forced another punt and then kicked the go-ahead field goal after that to take a 20-17 lead, which was the final score.

Tartt displayed a great attitude despite his mistake. He tweeted a great message after the game:

No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better… #Believdat — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@quaski) January 31, 2022

“No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won’t define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better… #Believdat” Tartt wrote.

Tartt also spoke with the media after the game despite not needing to do so.

Jaquiski Tartt: “That’s a play I should make in my sleep.” Respect for that man. He didn’t run and hide. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 31, 2022

Respect Tartt coming to the podium after that missed INT. Could have easily declined — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 31, 2022

That is how to respond to adversity.

Tartt made a big mistake, but there is no guarantee that an interception would have translated to a 49ers win.

The Niners wouldn’t have reached the conference championship without Tartt. Even George Kittle made note of that.

George Kittle on Tartt's dropped INT:"Is (the loss) his fault? Goodness gracious, no. He had a tackle in Green Bay for why we were even in this situation. We all make mistakes. That was probably highlighted. I don’t blame him at all." https://t.co/TxDkkJrokH — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 31, 2022

The Niners certainly didn’t lose only because of Tartt’s error.