Liam Coen throws shade at Sean Payton after Jaguars’ upset of Broncos

Liam Coen could not help but throw a jab at Sean Payton after coming away victorious in their coaching chess match Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.

The Denver Broncos head coach gave his Jacksonville Jaguars counterpart some added motivation heading into their Week 16 matchup. While speaking to reporters earlier this week, Payton praised the Jaguars for what they’ve achieved so far this season, but qualified it by saying that they’re a “real good team” despite being in “a smaller market.”

Coen clearly took Payton’s words as a slight — one he probably used to fuel his team on Sunday to a 34-20 victory against the Broncos. During his press conference, Coen made sure to throw some shade toward Payton.

“A small market team like us can come into Mile High and get it done,” Coen said.

"A small market team like us can come into Mile High and get it done."#JAXvsDEN pic.twitter.com/2V2i8UiKrO — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 22, 2025

Denver entered the game with an 11-game win streak and had not lost at home all season. The Jaguars, who came into the game with five consecutive victories of their own, saw the Broncos’ spotless home record as a challenge.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was surgical in the contest. He went 23/36 for 279 yards with a trio of touchdowns in the decisive win. Lawrence also managed to shake off a wicked hit after a play was ruled dead late in the first quarter.

Coen has not been afraid to mix it up with opposing coaches. The first-year head coach surprised some fans earlier this season when he got into an altercation with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Robert Saleh. It’s quite the U-turn for a coach who fans were clowning for having “negative aura” before the season began.