Jared Goff takes a shot at an ESPN analyst

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are still angry with a high-profile ESPN analyst.

Goff did a radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Monday, and was asked about a confrontation between himself and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw during Sunday’s 44-22 win. Goff said the whole thing was strange, as Goff simply pointed out that Kinlaw had jumped offsides, then worked in a shot at ESPN’s Louis Riddick.

“That was after they punched (Amon-Ra) St. Brown in the face, so I can’t wait to see Louis Riddick break that one down for us this week on ‘Turning Point,'” Goff deadpanned.

Jared Goff on what was said between him and Javon Kinlaw on Sunday pic.twitter.com/chW34ayJvj — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) November 11, 2025

Last month, many Lions players were publicly critical of Riddick and NFL Films for making safety Brian Branch look bad in a segment on its “Turning Point” series. The segment sought to demonstrate how Branch’s struggles had caused him to lose his cool and punch a Kansas City Chiefs player after the game, but the players felt it came off as needlessly insulting. Branch wound up receiving a one-game suspension for throwing a punch.

Presumably, NFL Films will not be focusing on what happened between the Lions and Commanders on Sunday. Goff might want to be careful what he wishes for, however, since St. Brown was not totally blameless in the exchange that wound up getting him punched.