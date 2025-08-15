Larry Brown Sports

Jared Goff reacts to his shoutout from Taylor Swift

by Comments
Jared Goff in a helmet
Lions quarterback Jared Goff takes the field during warmups before the NFC wild card game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan, 14, 2024. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Goff appreciated receiving a mention from Taylor Swift this week.

Swift joined her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” show for an interview this week to promote her new album “The Life of a Showgirl.” While appearing on the show Wednesday, Swift explained how she had a misconception about the way football worked.

“I thought that the quarterbacks … I thought it was like, Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen’s here. And they blow a whistle, and they go at each other and they’re like errrrr, and it’s like, who’s going to win?” Swift said.

As fun as that sounds, obviously that’s not how football is played. But the story was humorous and made Goff feel good that Swift mentioned him.

The Detroit Lions quarterback was asked during an appearance with the media on Thursday about Swift mentioning him.

“Pretty crazy, huh? Very cool I guess. Crazy couple hours last night for me and my phone. Yeah, kinda cool,” Goff said.

Getting a mention from Swift is never a bad thing. If being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and playing in a Super Bowl didn’t already signal that Goff had “made it,” then being mentioned by Swift certainly does. Goff has been on the receiving end of some nice mentions lately.

.
