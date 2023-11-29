Jason Kelce wants Bills’ Jordan Phillips fined over dirty play

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips drew some criticism for the way he went after a Philadelphia Eagles fan during Sunday’s game, but it was what Phillips did in the field of play that infuriated Jason Kelce.

A video that circulated on social media showed several plays where Phillips appeared to throw cheap shots at Eagles players. One of the questionable plays came when the Eagles were trying to execute the tush-push. Phillips shot across the line of scrimmage well before the ball was snapped and flattened offensive lineman Cam Jurgens.

You can see that play and several others below:

Jason Kelce on the second play in this video, where Jordan Phillips goes after Cam Jurgens: “I thought it was bull s**t at the time…He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens…I think he should be fined for that play.” pic.twitter.com/Lh8El3SQpD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 29, 2023

Kelce thought the play where Phillips jumped offsides was a “disgrace.” The veteran center told the WIP Morning Show on Tuesday that he felt Phillips was intentionally trying to injure Jurgens.

“I thought it was bulls— at the time, I really did. I said so to the official on the field,” Kelce said. “I said, listen, I’ve been running that play a lot of years. I’ve seen people jump offsides. He made zero effort to stop after he jumped offsides. He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens. I thought it should have been a personal foul. I think he should be fined for that play.

“Now, I’m not gonna comment on the rest of the game. There were things happening with the fans. I don’t know what happened that got him that fired up. But I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow.”

"[Jordan Phillips] purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens and I thought it should have been a personal foul…I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow." Jason Kelce didn't hold back on the hit Cam Jurgens took against the Bills: pic.twitter.com/9Vf8zkqNsz — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) November 29, 2023

Kelce later took to X to share some more of his thoughts on the play.

I have zero issue with players jumping offsides and making contact with offensive lineman on that play. That isn’t what happened. He showed no effort to stop once it was clear a play wasn’t being run, ran his feet and took a free shot at a defenseless teammate of mine — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 29, 2023

“I have zero issue with players jumping offsides and making contact with offensive lineman on that play. That isn’t what happened. He showed no effort to stop once it was clear a play wasn’t being run, ran his feet and took a free shot at a defenseless teammate of mine,” Kelce wrote.

Teams have tried to find creative ways to stop the Eagles’ incredibly effective QB sneak play. Kelce felt what Phillips did went well beyond that.

It remains to be seen if Phillips will be fined. The NFL is likely looking into that play, several others, and the altercation Phillips and his teammates had with an Eagles fan (video here).