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Charles Barkley sounded way too excited that Sydney Sweeney was at Game 5

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Sydney Sweeney watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals while wearing a Jalen Brunson Knicks shirt

Charles Barkley is apparently a huge Sydney Sweeney fan.

Barkley and his “Inside the NBA” co-hosts were in attendance for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. As the panel was shown the different celebrities in the building during their pregame segment, Barkley sounded particularly excited when the camera panned to Sweeney, who was wearing a pretty tight-fitting Jalen Brunson shirt.

“Sydney Sweeney is here!?” Barkley said with much gusto. “I care about the New York Knicks fans now!”

Barkley has famously mocked the “big ole” women of San Antonio on multiple occasions and even had to be put in his place by Tim Duncan’s longtime girlfriend. Seeing (or hearing) the veteran announcer ogling a Knicks fan in Sweeney probably won’t win him any points with the Spurs faithful.

Sweeney was one of thousands of Knicks fans to invade the Spurs’ home venue for Game 5. While there were reports that the Spurs were revoking tickets purchased by Knicks supporters, the folks clad in blue and orange still found a way into the arena.

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