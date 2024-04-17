Jason Kelce reveals the ridiculous way he lost his Super Bowl ring

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is down one Super Bowl ring thanks to a bizarre mishap during a recent live recording of his “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce confessed on Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights” that he lost his Super Bowl ring — seemingly permanent — in a vat of chili as part of a game that was played during the recording. The game involved Cincinnati students trying to find items, including the ring, in the vats. Evidently, Kelce forgot to get the ring back when the event was over.

“There was an unfortunate-ness, as you guys know, this game existed because I continuously lose my Super Bowl ring, and I don’t even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event,” Kelce said, via Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post. “They could not find it … All of this stuff has been thrown away so I think we can safely assume my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati-tristate area. I didn’t think that would happen.”

Kelce told his brother and co-host Travis Kelce that a metal detector was even brought in to try to locate the ring, but to no avail.

“The only thing I can think of is at some point, the sock got kicked out of the three-way and it made its way out of the pool and that it was thrown away in some shape or form,” Jason Kelce said. “But yes, the Super Bowl ring is officially gone.”

Kelce admitted he filed an insurance claim and mused about whether he could get a new one made, but for now, the ring is gone.

Kelce got his ring as part of the 2017 Super Bowl-winning team, and he certainly has the memories, even if he lost the memorabilia. That said, this is probably the most ridiculous way to lose a Super Bowl ring. He can at least claim that.