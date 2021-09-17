Jerry Jones delivers legendary quote about Randy Gregory’s availability

Jerry Jones has a way with words, and the Dallas Cowboys owner reminded us of that with a hilarious comment he had about Randy Gregory on Friday.

Gregory was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. It appears unlikely that he will be cleared in time to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones was asked by a reporter if Gregory still has a chance to play, and the 78-year-old had a hilarious way of expressing doubt.

Any chance of Cowboys DE Randy Gregory (Reserve/COVID-19) playing Sunday? Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: "You're down to the gnat's ass right now on whether or not he'll be ready to play or not. It's close. We have to have some negative tests." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2021

Translation: Gregory has a minuscule chance of being cleared.

Only Jones would be able to put it so eloquently. Nothing will ever top the way he described his emotions after Tony Romo’s injury years ago, but the latest remark is further proof that he will never run out of Jerry-isms.